Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC

Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 6,026.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195,290 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $372,449,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 66.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,627,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,228 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 419.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,192,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 963,076 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 115.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,325,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,982,000 after acquiring an additional 708,821 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total value of $161,864.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,486,917. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Zoetis from $112.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.00. The stock had a trading volume of 925,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,958. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $163.98.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

