ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 166.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $381,534.03 and $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00806254 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004630 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 97.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001694 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000109 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000760 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Token Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,746,292,128 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,746,292,128 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

