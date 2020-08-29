ZVCHAIN Market Capitalization Tops $425,289.87 (ZVC)

ZVCHAIN (CURRENCY:ZVC) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ZVCHAIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZVCHAIN has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. ZVCHAIN has a total market cap of $425,289.87 and $5.00 worth of ZVCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008699 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00145517 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.01653562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00201186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00186148 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000147 BTC.

ZVCHAIN Coin Profile

ZVCHAIN’s launch date was July 18th, 2019. ZVCHAIN’s total supply is 825,952,538 coins and its circulating supply is 813,781,668 coins. ZVCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @zv_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZVCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/zvchain . The official website for ZVCHAIN is www.zvchain.io

Buying and Selling ZVCHAIN

ZVCHAIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZVCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZVCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZVCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

