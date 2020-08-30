$0.07 EPS Expected for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for TransAlta’s earnings. TransAlta posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAlta will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TransAlta.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $315.26 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet raised TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered TransAlta to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,169,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,238 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 202.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,796,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,445 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,776,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,588,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after acquiring an additional 797,999 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of TransAlta by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,294,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 620,439 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.52. 121,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,735. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -133.33%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

