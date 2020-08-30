$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Perficient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. Perficient posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Perficient will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Perficient.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million.

PRFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. National Securities upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Perficient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,407 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 638,695 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 222,905 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,535 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,438 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Perficient by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,291 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,420 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

PRFT stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $43.97. 194,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Perficient has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $53.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.66.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

