0Chain (ZCN) Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, 0Chain has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $16.56 million and $226,684.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00002974 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000032 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000335 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00123734 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About 0Chain

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

