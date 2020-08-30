0x Price Reaches $0.64 on Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. 0x has a total market capitalization of $460.81 million and $80.92 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can now be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00005495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitBay, Bilaxy, Upbit and Livecoin. During the last seven days, 0x has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00143301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.01672665 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00203585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000234 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00177270 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,002.70 or 2.83377872 BTC.

0x Token Profile

0x’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,082,673 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Huobi, Vebitcoin, Gatecoin, DDEX, Coinone, Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinTiger, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Iquant, Upbit, C2CX, Fatbtc, ABCC, GOPAX, OTCBTC, Koinex, Mercatox, Independent Reserve, BitMart, Crex24, FCoin, Kucoin, Binance, Radar Relay, Bitbns, DigiFinex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Tokenomy, Liqui, Bithumb, HitBTC, Bittrex, Gate.io, OKEx, WazirX, Hotbit, Zebpay, AirSwap, ZB.COM, Poloniex, BitBay and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

