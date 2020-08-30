0x Price Reaches $0.65 on Top Exchanges (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00005558 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, ZB.COM, DigiFinex and OTCBTC. Over the last week, 0x has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $465.52 million and approximately $102.43 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00147513 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.01652927 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00197991 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000837 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00192226 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About 0x

0x’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 720,082,673 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, Hotbit, CoinTiger, Cobinhood, Gatecoin, Ethfinex, Binance, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, Upbit, Iquant, Bitbns, Independent Reserve, C2CX, Zebpay, DigiFinex, OKEx, BitMart, ZB.COM, DDEX, BitBay, Crex24, Tokenomy, Huobi, Gate.io, Bilaxy, HitBTC, ABCC, GOPAX, IDEX, Livecoin, AirSwap, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, OTCBTC, FCoin, Bithumb, Liqui, Koinex, Radar Relay, Poloniex, Coinone, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Kucoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

