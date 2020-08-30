0xBitcoin (0xBTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.68 Million

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $664,921.09 and $1.68 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00041529 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006748 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.46 or 0.05757828 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004357 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00035932 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003766 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

