0xBitcoin Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000936 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $623,354.57 and $1.82 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00041358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.05614753 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003107 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034553 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014563 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

