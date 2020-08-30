$156.78 Million in Sales Expected for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will report sales of $156.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $96.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $205.70 million. Park Hotels & Resorts reported sales of $672.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $970.20 million to $1.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.58% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PK. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,643.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.98. 4,421,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,881,019. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.90. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 7.04 and a current ratio of 7.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

