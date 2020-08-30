$18.20 Million in Sales Expected for Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) will post $18.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.10 million. Sonim Technologies posted sales of $28.85 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonim Technologies will report full-year sales of $71.30 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $83.80 million, with estimates ranging from $83.50 million to $84.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sonim Technologies.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sonim Technologies from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.38.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CEO Thomas Wiley Wilkinson bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert L. Tirva bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 315,000 shares of company stock worth $236,250.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 33,425 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 547.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 174,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONM stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.91. 273,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,194,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.21. Sonim Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

About Sonim Technologies

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

