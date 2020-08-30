21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,324. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.81. 21Vianet Group has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.