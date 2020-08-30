21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.93.
Several research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 550.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors own 39.96% of the company’s stock.
About 21Vianet Group
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.
