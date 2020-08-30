$62.70 Million in Sales Expected for Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) to announce sales of $62.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Livent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.00 million and the highest is $73.00 million. Livent posted sales of $97.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Livent will report full-year sales of $270.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $297.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $363.00 million, with estimates ranging from $338.00 million to $397.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Livent.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. Livent had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Livent’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LTHM. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Livent in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Livent in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Livent from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Livent by 5.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,865,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,689,000 after buying an additional 1,159,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Livent by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,594,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,784,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Livent by 19.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 895,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Livent by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 410,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Livent by 11.6% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,787,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,107,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Livent stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.65. 2,871,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,834,110. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 2.03. Livent has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

