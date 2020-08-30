$9.04 Million in Sales Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report $9.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.01 million to $9.06 million. OptimizeRx posted sales of $5.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year sales of $35.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $35.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $44.34 million, with estimates ranging from $44.24 million to $44.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%.

A number of analysts have commented on OPRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of OptimizeRx from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Wasson acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,413.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $450,105 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,688,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in OptimizeRx by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in OptimizeRx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,234,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,102. The stock has a market cap of $287.60 million, a PE ratio of -41.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation provides digital health messaging services for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. The company's cloud-based solutions support patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, education, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health records platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

