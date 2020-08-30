aelf (ELF) Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001146 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $73.07 million and approximately $16.30 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, aelf has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00041508 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $676.87 or 0.05779504 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00035931 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00014521 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a token. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

aelf Token Trading

aelf can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

