Aeryus Price Hits $0.0061 on Top Exchanges (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Aeryus has a total market cap of $75,412.98 and approximately $840.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeryus has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Aeryus token can now be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00007935 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00080497 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00288580 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00039896 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000343 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00007831 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a token. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 tokens. Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

Aeryus Token Trading

Aeryus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeryus using one of the exchanges listed above.

