Aeternity Price Tops $0.20 on Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One Aeternity token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001701 BTC on major exchanges including Koinex, ZB.COM, Tokenomy and Zebpay. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 11% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $63.15 million and $8.75 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000726 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000080 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000107 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 365,019,258 tokens and its circulating supply is 319,198,314 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Mercatox, BitMart, IDAX, ZB.COM, HADAX, OOOBTC, BigONE, Tokenomy, HitBTC, FCoin, Crex24, DragonEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, OKEx, Kyber Network, Liqui, Gate.io, Zebpay, LATOKEN, OTCBTC, Bithumb and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

