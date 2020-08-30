Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7.14 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Aion has a market cap of $61.09 million and approximately $7.14 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00001162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bilaxy, BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded down 5.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008552 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00142012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.01677528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00201751 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000839 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000231 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.70 or 0.00176732 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32,132.11 or 2.74360821 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aion is aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Liqui, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, LATOKEN, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Bilaxy, Koinex, RightBTC, BitForex, Kucoin and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

