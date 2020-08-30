Aion (AION) Trading Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 29th. Aion has a total market capitalization of $57.72 million and $2.16 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, Binance, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last week, Aion has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00147162 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $191.98 or 0.01650756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00198915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000835 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $21.82 or 0.00187601 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 87.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,515.19 or 2.96776949 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 448,954,390 tokens. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, RightBTC, Kucoin, Bancor Network, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Koinex, Bilaxy, DragonEX, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitForex, Radar Relay and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

