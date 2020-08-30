Airbloc Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Airbloc token can now be purchased for $0.0182 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, BitForex and CPDAX. In the last seven days, Airbloc has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00148418 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.63 or 0.01661397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00200334 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00194492 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Airbloc Token Profile

Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, OKEx and CPDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Airbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

