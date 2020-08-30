Akroma (AKA) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. Akroma has a total market cap of $13,408.82 and approximately $21.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.03630382 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00056632 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Akroma

AKA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

