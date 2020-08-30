Akroma (AKA) Trading Up 75.3% Over Last 7 Days

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded up 41.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Akroma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Akroma has a market cap of $15,586.70 and approximately $67.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Akroma has traded up 75.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $405.68 or 0.03491309 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00056398 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 228.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma (AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official website is akroma.io

Akroma Coin Trading

Akroma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

