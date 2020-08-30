Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. ValuEngine raised Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alcoa from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of AA stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $15.12. 3,142,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,395,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.22. Alcoa has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.80.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.36. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Alcoa by 1,029.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alcoa by 933.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

