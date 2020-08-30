Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $201,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 36 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 32.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152 shares of company stock worth $221,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price (up from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,688.62.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. The company has a market cap of $1,111.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,659.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,526.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,386.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.