AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 105,205 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 647.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,205 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.7% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 292,621,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,551,162,000 after purchasing an additional 830,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Pfizer by 19.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 224,808,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,337,737,000 after purchasing an additional 36,092,723 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Pfizer by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,676,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,137,589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950,461 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,953,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,931,423,000 after purchasing an additional 910,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,111,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

PFE stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 31,088,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,682,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.88 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

