AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 114,781 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 9.5% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,240,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,187,000 after purchasing an additional 369,025 shares during the last quarter. Act Two Investors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.2% during the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 551,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 111,141 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 21.0% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 3.9% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 47,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.4% during the second quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 8,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

NYSE T traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.04. 26,465,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,325,536. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

See Also: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.