AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $1.61 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 230 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $2.18 on Friday, hitting $215.03. 750,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $219.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $194.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $199.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $201.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 10,080 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.96, for a total value of $1,844,236.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,178.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 50,797 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $9,726,609.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,891 shares of company stock worth $14,500,154. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

