AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 223.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 17.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FLIR Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FLIR. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Thursday. Imperial Capital upgraded FLIR Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on FLIR Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.29. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.