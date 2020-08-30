AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,160 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 225,410 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Cardinal Health stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,119,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,030. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.07. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 130.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.