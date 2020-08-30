AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 515.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,242 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,362 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises 0.8% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 71,050 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 22.1% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 70,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after acquiring an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, August 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,190,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,603,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock worth $568,933. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

