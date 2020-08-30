American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James raised American Airlines Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,257,207 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $696,072,000 after buying an additional 9,732,371 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 147.9% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,760,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $101,430,000 after buying an additional 4,629,506 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 134.8% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,700,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,289,000 after buying an additional 1,550,000 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,094,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,456,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $13.59. 54,250,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,350,128. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -18.92 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

