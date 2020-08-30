Amica Mutual Insurance Co. Sells 24,300 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 139,509 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,493,274,000 after purchasing an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.41.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,954,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,474,136. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $203.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

