Amoveo (VEO) Price Up 95.5% This Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $98.78 or 0.00849294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, HitBTC and Bitibu. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 95.5% against the dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $6.72 million and approximately $867.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006782 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00041177 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $632.06 or 0.05434062 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003047 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00034501 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

Amoveo is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

