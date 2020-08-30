Amoveo (VEO) Trading Up 38.2% This Week

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for $87.26 or 0.00749280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Over the last week, Amoveo has traded 38.2% higher against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $5.94 million and $336.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001524 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00041490 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $669.99 or 0.05752884 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002989 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00035899 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014520 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io . Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bitibu and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

