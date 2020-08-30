Analysts Anticipate Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Announce $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Axon Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Axon Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Axon Enterprise.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. Imperial Capital increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.25.

AAXN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.84. 502,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,030. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -152.44 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.26. Axon Enterprise has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $104.90.

In other news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $73,350.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,905.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,199 shares of company stock worth $285,899. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

