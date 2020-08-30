Analysts Anticipate Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.18 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OFC. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

In other news, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $86,190.00. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 32,402 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 16,854 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 228,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 32,430 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 317.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,781 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OFC stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.06. 436,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

