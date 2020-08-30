Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.00. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 19.33%.

DSKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Daseke from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Craig Hallum upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Daseke in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.69.

Shares of DSKE traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,448. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $399.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.12. Daseke has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Daseke by 98.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Daseke by 112.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Daseke by 49.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Daseke during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. 23.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

