Analysts Expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510,000.00

Analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc (NASDAQ:DYAI) to report $510,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $600,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $430,000.00. Dyadic International reported sales of $460,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year sales of $1.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 million to $2.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.75 million to $3.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Dyadic International had a negative net margin of 480.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%.

Separately, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $7.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,582. Dyadic International has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Dyadic International by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dyadic International during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter worth $102,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, engages in the development, production, and sale of enzymes and other proteins in the United States and the Netherlands. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial production of human and animal vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, bi-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, FC-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

