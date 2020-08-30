Analysts Expect Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Polarityte’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Polarityte posted earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Polarityte will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.41). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Polarityte.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.07. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 179.96% and a negative net margin of 1,152.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTE. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polarityte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Polarityte by 408.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 31,022 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Polarityte in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Polarityte by 57.1% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.22. The stock had a trading volume of 161,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,351. The company has a market capitalization of $47.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29. Polarityte has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $5.08.

About Polarityte

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

