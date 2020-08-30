Analysts Set First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT at $114.41

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.41.

FRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Republic Bank from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised First Republic Bank from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.74. The stock had a trading volume of 439,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $943.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. First Republic Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,881,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,902,000 after purchasing an additional 474,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,989,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,552,000 after purchasing an additional 100,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,486,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,158,000 after purchasing an additional 593,575 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,020,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,879 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,804,000 after purchasing an additional 128,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.