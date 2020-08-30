Analysts Set IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target at $344.00

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $344.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $280.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $415.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 83,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.97, for a total transaction of $31,728,884.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,386 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,542.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.61, for a total value of $1,424,074.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,365.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,962 shares of company stock valued at $36,788,730. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 155.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

IDXX traded down $2.30 on Friday, hitting $383.98. The company had a trading volume of 357,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,194. The firm has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.85. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $407.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $370.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.98 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 241.52%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.