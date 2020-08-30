Analysts Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Price Target at $17.15

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCAP. Robert W. Baird cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 262,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,232. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $402.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.40). Jernigan Capital had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jernigan Capital will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

