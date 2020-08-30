Analysts Set Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) Price Target at $17.15

Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCAP. Robert W. Baird cut Jernigan Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Jernigan Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Jernigan Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut Jernigan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.
Jernigan Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. 262,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,232. Jernigan Capital has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market cap of $402.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.04.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCAP. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Jernigan Capital by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Jernigan Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.11% of the company’s stock.
About Jernigan Capital
Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.
