Analysts Set Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) PT at $61.60

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRCL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

SRCL stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.50. 219,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Stericycle has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $67.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.61.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 11,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 148.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 762,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after buying an additional 455,473 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at about $648,000.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

