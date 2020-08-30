Anson Funds Management LP Buys Shares of 3,800 Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.35.

FRT traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $64.11 and a 12 month high of $141.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.10). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

