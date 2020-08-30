Anson Funds Management LP Sells 100 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Anson Funds Management LP reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 25.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Alphabet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 79,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 21,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,038,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $10.08 on Friday, reaching $1,644.41. 1,495,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,558. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,659.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,526.87 and a 200 day moving average of $1,386.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,434.85, for a total transaction of $86,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,520.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 32 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,418.39, for a total value of $45,388.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,178.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152 shares of company stock valued at $221,230. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,505.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,688.62.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.