Anson Funds Management LP Takes $885,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,058 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 69,551 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.37. 2,883,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.02.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 59,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.04, for a total value of $18,119,044.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 909,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,117,475.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,186 shares of company stock worth $36,658,101 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $384.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

