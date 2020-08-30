Apex Market Capitalization Achieves $6.24 Million (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Apex has a total market capitalization of $6.24 million and $31,253.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Apex has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Apex token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00029647 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Smoke (SMOKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00001179 BTC.

DAPPSTER (DLISK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Tezos (Pre-Launch) (XTZ) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00049283 BTC.

About Apex

Apex uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Apex’s official website is apexnetwork.io

Buying and Selling Apex

Apex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

