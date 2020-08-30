APIX Reaches Market Cap of $13.77 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, APIX has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One APIX token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001050 BTC on exchanges. APIX has a total market cap of $13.77 million and $2.56 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APIX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008604 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00147768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.37 or 0.01653039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00198055 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000838 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00192236 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000146 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

Buying and Selling APIX

APIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for APIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.