Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.79.

AGTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

AGTC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $5.17. 87,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,309. The company has a market cap of $133.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79. Applied Genetic Technologies has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $10.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the first quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 232.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 147.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

